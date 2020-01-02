There are chances of light to moderate rain for the next two days in the city and also across South Bengal, the Meteorological office said. The chill which left Kolkatans shivering is likely to decrease in next few days with weather officials predicting that the temperature is likely to notch up two to three degrees and also because of a Western Disturbance (WD) approaching.

“The cold feeling will persist for the next few days as there are chances of rainfall today throughout West Bengal,” said a weather official. The official also mentioned that there is no sign of heavy rainfall till now.

“As the minimum temperature is expected to increase, the city appears to be witnessing warmer mornings from today,” a Met official said. For the past few days, the city witnessed temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature but the temperature increased by almost two degrees yesterday, touching 14 degrees Celsius.