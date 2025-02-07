Chamber of commerce in West Burdwan, MPs welcome Jindal’s plan to develop Andal airport

Various chamber of commerce and industries of West Burdwan welcomed the fresh proposal of Sajjan Jindal to takeover stake in the country’s first and only private sector airport, Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal and the Durgapur Aerotropolis projects and convert it into an international airport along with setting up an industrial park in the adjoining township.

On the first day of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, industrialist Sajjan Jindal proposed to pick up a stake in the Bengal Aerotropolis Private Limited (BAPL), in which the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) holds 26 per cent stake and Changi Airports of Singapore also have 33 per cent stake. He is keen to acquire a majority of the remaining stake of the company.

Advertisement

It is a dream of chief minister Mamata Banerjee to convert Andal airport from a domestic airport to an international one and her government has sent several letters to the Union civil aviation ministry in the past few years.

Advertisement

V K Dhall, president of South Bengal Federation of Commerce and Industry, said: “It is really nice and exciting proposal which directly affects us.”

Sandeep Bhalotia, vice-president of West Bengal Refractory Manufacturers Association, said: “I welcome the announcement as this will impact a lot for the socio economic development of the region, especially south Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand state.”

New investments and world class companies may come and create the various business opportunities and a new era of growth and development leading to a win-win situation for all, he added.

Hotel and chain of restaurants owner and also the chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA), Kabi Dutta has welcomed the proposal and said that it will further boost tourism, hospitality, health, Information Technology (IT), real estate, education sector in the surrounding areas of South Bengal.

Both the two sitting MPs, Shatrughan Sinha of Asansol and Kirti Azad of Burdwan – Durgapur have welcomed the move by Sajjan Jindal to develop Andal airport and the township.