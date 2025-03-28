Logo

# Bengal

Central Bank of India MoU for salary to CIL employees

SNS | Kolkata | March 28, 2025 10:18 am

representational image (Twitter photo)

Central Bank of India’s Kolkata Zonal Office has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries having its headquarters at Coal Bhavan, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata. This partnership aims to provide banking services to CIL employees, including their contractual employees specifically catering to their salary accounts under the bank’s Cent Salary Scheme.

The MoU was signed by P C Khurana, zonal head of Central Bank of India, and Vinay Ranjan, director-HR & industrial relations of Coal India Limited. V Devendra, regional head of Kolkata North Region and Sudip Kumar, AGM Kolkata main office of Central Bank of India were present during the signing ceremony.

This collaboration will enable CIL employees to access a range of banking services, making it easier for them to manage their finances.

