Celebrations mark 210th Bhanu Jayanti

Many people, including politicians, in the Siliguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim region celebrated the 210th Bhanu Jayanti with great enthusiasm.

Bhanubhakta Acharya was a highly talented poet during his era. His efforts were instrumental in bringing Nepali literature out of obscurity and into the spotlight.

He is considered the father of Nepali literature, working tirelessly to raise its standards and give it a reputable position.

His impact on the genre is of utmost historical significance, not only for his pioneering role in making Nepali a thriving language, but also for his impeccable success in prose-poetry writing.

The mayor of Siliguri, Goutam Deb, participated in various events organized by the Nepali-speaking community in the Municipal Corporation area.

The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) also celebrated the occasion with vibrancy.

Anit Thapa, the chief executive of GTA, announced that they will start honouring literary figures from the Hills. Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista attended cultural programmes to commemorate Bhanu Jayanti in different locations.

In Gangtok, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya officially attended the event.

Chief minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his warmest congratulations and best wishes to all people of Sikkim on this occasion.

Mr Tamang also expressed his hope that festivals related to tradition, caste, intellectuality, and devotion would further strengthen unity and harmony among the people.

CM Tamang stated that through Adi Kavi Bhanubhakta Acharyaji’s main work – a simplified version of Ramayana – we can draw inspiration from characters such as Sri Ramji’s devotion to duty, Mother Sitaji’s dedication, Bharatji’s brotherly love and respect, Raghuvanshi’s determination and sacrifice of the entire army, as well as Mahabali Hanumanji’s devotion and selflessness.

Chief minister believes that by following these examples, we can achieve success in life. The biography of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya serves as a source of inspiration for all of us. Despite facing challenges during his time, he never neglected his duty.

CM Tamang urged everyone to continue on their path of duty and strive for the welfare of others with all their might.