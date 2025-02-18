Celebration of excellence in MSMEs, start-ups

The MSME & Startup Accelerator Awards (MASA) 2025 – Kolkata Edition was a night of inspiration, honouring exceptional entrepreneurs and industry leaders at Silpo Sadan, Camac Street. The event brought together visionaries, business pioneers, and change makers, recognising 10 outstanding start-ups that are shaping the future of India’s business landscape.

Dignitaries, including IAS Rajesh Pandey (chief guest), Sushil Poddar (president, MASA), Rajnish Kumar (head of MSME Segment, SBI), Mamta Binani, Pragya Jhunjhunwala (program coordinator- MASA) Vibhor Tandon (vice president, MASA), Praveen Khemka, Manish Goyal, Om Prakash Jhajharia, Ina Bose, Ira Saha, Ekta Khemka, guest of honour C K Varadarajan, J L Bardia, N Kapadia, S K Choraria, Pradeep Luhariwala, Prakash Sashidhan, Rajesh Bhatia, and G D Bagri.

Advertisement

Their insights and presence added grandeur to the event, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

An evening of knowledge & collaboration: The MSME & Startup Accelerator Conclave featured an engaging panel discussion on ‘Fuelling MSME Growth: Finance, Technology & Management as Pillars’, where industry experts shared insights on sustainable business growth and leveraging technology.