CBI summons: Anubrata reports sick, avoids quizzing 6th time

The Trinamul Congress Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, who had been avoiding summons by the CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case, was summoned to appear before it for questioning at its Nizam Palace office by 5.30 pm, today.

However, citing ill health he again failed to appear at the CBI office, for the sixth time in a row.

The CBI reissued the summons and again called him for questioning at Nizam Place by 11 am tomorrow, Sunday.

Earlier, no sooner had the Trinamul Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was discharged from SSKM hospital on Friday night, the CBI, keen to have him questioned in the cattle smuggling case, today issued a fresh summons asking him to appear before the agency by 5.30 pm, today.

The Trinamul leader was under treatment at the SSKM hospital for 16 days, after being admitted to the facility on 6 April. On the day he was supposed to depose before the central agency but fell ill and was driven straight to SSKM hospital.

The central agency, which had earlier issued summons to Mandol five times seeking his appearance, still has not managed to get him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case.

To avoid the CBI, he had even moved Calcutta High Court, seeking protection from the interrogation. Finally, the single bench of the high court had withdrawn the shield it had given him earlier and the division bench, where Mondal had moved, upheld the single bench ruling.

Earlier, lawyers representing the Trinamul leader had assured the agency that Anubrata would cooperate with the probe after his recovery and would appear before it once he becomes fit.