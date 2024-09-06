CBI should break silence on probe progress: Trinamul

Trinamul Congress leaders today lambasted the CBI and urged the agency to break silence and make a statement regarding the progress of investigation to remove all confusion.

State education minister Bratya Basu and Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare addressed a press conference at Trinamul Bhavan this afternoon.

Mr Basu said the CBI took over the case on 13 August and since then 550 hours have passed. “The agency is yet to make any statement on the progress of the investigation. It should hold a press conference and let everyone know about the progress of investigation in the unfortunate incident of a young doctor raped and murdered at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. On 13 August, the CBI was given the case by the high court and since then 23 days have passed. The silence of the CBI has created a vacuum and this has become the breeding ground for the BJP’s misinformation campaign. It is high time that the CBI should come up with a statement,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

DR Shashi Panja said while taking part in the discussion of the Aparajita Bill that has proposed to take stringent anti-rape action, a woman BJP MLA said they will not spare the CBI for this inordinate delay. “If that be so, they should gherao the CGO complex, where the CBI office is housed. The BJP should give a deputation or memorandum to the CBI. The BJP talks big but, actually they do nothing,” she maintained.

Showing an earlier video, where the father of the deceased said he had not been offered any money by the police, she said, “Fake videos are being uploaded by political parties with vested interest and by a section of the media without any confirmation,” she said, adding, “We all want justice but the BJP is trying to reap political benefit out of it.”

Mr Basu said it was most unfortunate that one actor was not allowed to take part in the protest movement and the Trinamul Congress flag was burnt.” Dr Panja said the movement was launched by the doctors and when the BJP called the Nabanna Abhijan, the demonstrators distanced themselves from the movement called by the BJP,” she said.