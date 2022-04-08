CBI seeks polygraph tests of eight persons arrested for roles in Bagtui killings

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the Rampurhat sub-divisional court to allow polygraph testing of eight of the arrested persons in the Bagtui incident.

So far, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government and the Birbhum Police have arrested twenty two persons including a minor in the arson at Bagtui village in which nine people wer killed. Eighteen of them have been sent to judicial custody after being produced before the court. The arrested also includes Anarul Hussein, the Rampurhat-1 block president of the Trinamul Congress. He was arrested by SIT from Tarapith following directives from chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

So far, the CBI has not arrested any other persons in this case and has been gathering evidence and searching for the absconding villagers. The next hearing of the CBI’s appeal at Rampurhat sub divisional Court will be held on 8 April. On 21 March night, the deputy head of the local gram panchayat, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed when some miscreants hurled bombs at him from close range near a tea stall at Bagtui More.

Rampurhat Police has released the CCTV footage of the Bhadu Sheikh’s murder in which it was seen that Bhadu was sitting alone on a scooter when some bike riding miscreants appeared and hurled bombs at him. The video showed that they tried to shoot him, but realising that he was dead, they left him and fled away. After this murder, the associates of Bhadu Shiekh allegedly torched the houses of his rival group members, resulting in the deaths of nine villagers.