CBI raids Saha’s aides in Nadia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the recruitment corruption case involving Trinamul Congress MLA Tapas Saha from Tehatta in Nadia.

The CBI conducted a 14- hour search operation at Saha’s residence since Friday afternoon, followed by raids at the house of his former aide Prabir Kayal in Tehatta and subsequently at the house of Trinamul leader Iti Sarkar.

Iti Sarkar’s name has reportedly come up several times during the investigation, with the CBI claiming that she alone was responsible for uniform distribution in 13 government schools, along with providing various types of training.

The CBI is probing whether Sarkar obtained a government job due to her alleged closeness to Tapas Saha.Speaking to the media, Sarkar denied any wrongdoing and stated that she had met Saha in 2019 when he was a candidate for the Assembly polls, and is like a father figure to her.

She also suggested that there may be a conspiracy by a section of the party behind the CBI raids on Saha’s house, and she was not familiar with Prabir Kayal or others involved in the case. Prabir Kayal, Saha’s former aide, has made allegations against the MLA, claiming that Saha received a commission from the money obtained through the sale of jobs, and used it to build a house for Kayal in Tehatta.

The CBI raided Kayal’s house in Bhurbandha on Saturday, and his neighbours have reportedly accused him of suddenly becoming wealthy and hosting gatherings at his house.

The investigation has caused a stir in Tehatta, with job seekers allegedly attacking Kayal during the lockdown after learning about the corruption allegations. Local residents have spoken out against Kayal, stating that influential people used to visit his house