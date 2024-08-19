CBI questions RG Kar ex-principal for 3rd day, visits crime scene again

The former principal of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was grilled by the CBI team investigating the rape and murder of a trainee doctor of the hospital last week for a third straight day today. A CBI team also once again visited RG Kar Medical College today. Over the past few days, the central investigative agency has questioned several individuals in connection with the RG Kar incident on Sunday. They have also inspected the scene and collected samples.

On Sunday morning, the CBI resumed questioning the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Ghosh, at the CGO Complex. Dr. Ghosh, who is also an Orthopaedic professor, was grilled for nearly 13 hours on Saturday, from 10 am until past midnight, in connection with the ongoing investigation. On 9 August, the bloodied body of a female doctor was discovered in the seminar room on the fourth floor of the emergency department at RG Kar. It is alleged that she was raped and murdered.

The CBI is investigating this incident under the direction of Calcutta High Court. Sources said that the CBI wants to investigate with wh – om Dr Ghosh communicated before and after the victim’s body was discovered. Additionally, the former principal faced questioning ab out whom he met with following the crime. The inviestigators are now focusing on his mobile phone, looking for crucial information that might emerge from it. Several individuals have been summoned to the CGO Complex in recent days, and both former and current hospital officials have been questioned. On Saturday, a CBI team visited RG Kar, reportedly using 3D laser mapping at the crime scene.

The CBI team had a 3D laser machine with them on Sunday as well. In addition, a special CBI team from Delhi arrived in Kolkata to conduct a psychological analysis of the civic volunteer arrested in connection with the RG Kar case. The team arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night. The experts will closely examine the behaviour of the arrested individual to determine whether the statements he is making are truthful, whether he is concealing any information, or if there are any inconsistencies in his behaviour.

For the past three days, the CBI has been questioning former principal Sandip Ghosh as part of the RG Kar case investigation. After the murder of the doctor at RG Kar came to light, there were protests demanding his resignation as principal. Following these developments, he resigned from his position. By court order, he is currently on leave. Meanwhile the West Bengal Orthopaedic Association (WBOA) has revoked Sandeep Ghosh’s membership.

The association announced that Mr. Ghosh will not be allowed to use the association’s banner until he is proven innocent. Additionally, the association has asked for his position regarding the RG Kar rape and murder case involving the female student. The former principal has been given 30 days to respond to these queries. However, there has been no response from Dr. Ghosh so far