CBI notice to 34 from Kamarhati civic body

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned 34 employees of Kamarhati Municipality in connection with an alleged civic recruitment scam.

This move comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the recruitment practices of 14 municipal bodies in the state. According to sources, the CBI has requested documents and questioned officials from Baranagar Municipality earlier this week. This is not the first time municipal employees have been questioned in this matter.

Previously, 18 employees from the same municipality were also summoned by the central agency for questioning. The recruitment scandal revolves around allegations of irregularities and corruption in the hiring process of these municipal bodies. It is claimed that jobs were exchanged for money and influential political figures, ministers, and lawmakers were involved.

The investigative agency is closely scrutinizing the recruitment procedures and official records from 2014 to 2019. It is worth noting that this investigation gained momentum after allegations were raised by the employees’ federation against an organization affiliated with Ayan Seal, a powerful leader in the state. Seal’s close associate Sweta Chakraborty, who also happens to be a Kamarhati Municipality employee, was previously implicated in this case. As the CBI continues its inquiry into these recruitment practices, it remains to be seen what further revelations will come to light. The scrutiny of municipal hiring practices in West Bengal is intensifying, and the implications of this investigation could have far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, the owner of the OMR sheet supplier company Kaushik Majhi was summoned by CBI at Nizam Palace today. CBI is inquiring why his company was given the assignment to evaluate OMR sheets.