CBI must probe Metro Dairy scam: Dilip

Dilip Ghosh today said it requires CBI probe to unearth those behind the Metro Dairy scam by state government.

He said only CBI could find the answer to why 47 per cent of the Mother Dairy stake was sold cheaper in 2017. The CBI yesterday told the Calcutta High Court that, if ordered, it can probe the state government’s sale of Metro Dairy stake to the project’s sole private partner which, later, transferred 15 per cent of its shares to a Singapore-based firm for a much higher price.

Meanwhile Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today criticised chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government for organising “lavish party” at Eco Park.

“Someone tried hard to create perception, that being overwhelmed with grief, couldn’t bear to attend farewell programme of late Subrata Mukherjee. Instead chose to attend a lavish party of 1,000- plus guests feasting on a menu of 30 plus items at Mishtika Banquet, Eco Park,” he said.

Adhikari claimed that the party was organised by the Singapore- based firm which has purchased the shares of Metro Dairy from state government. “All this (party) when financial condition of the state is in doldrums and West Bengal government employees are bearing the brunt,” he said.