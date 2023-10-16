CBI detains a passport racketeer

CBI officials have detained Barun Singh Rathore, one of the fake passport racketeers, for more interrogation early today. A CBI team raided his house located at Naxalbari in Siliguri yesterday at dawn, completed examination and seized huge quantity of documents related to identity proofs, issuance of forged passports from his house this morning.

After at least 28 hours, the CBI team picked him up and left his house this morning. Notably, the CBI busted a major passport racket and arrested a senior superintendent of the Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) in Gangtok in Sikkim from New Jalpaiguri area in Siliguri yesterday. A private individual was arrested yesterday on allegations of bribery of Rs 1.90 lakh. The CBI recovered Rs. 1.90 lakh from the Senior Superintendent, PSLK Gangtok, which he received from an individual.

During a search, Rs 3.08 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the senior superintendent. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said: “ I commend the CBI for taking action against those anti-nationals who were forging documents to making Indian Passport for illegal immigrants.” “Illegal immigrants supported by a network of unscrupulous administrative and law enforcement officers is causing major demographic shifts in our region,” Mr Bista added.

Advertisement