CBI custody for four accused in coal pilferage scam

Narayan Kharka, Nirod Mondal, Joydeb Mondal and Gurupada Majhi, the four alleged co-accused who have been arrested in the Eastern Coalfields Ltd(ECL) coal theft case were sent to CBI custody by the CBI Special Court Judge, Jayashree Banerjee at Asansol this afternoon.

Joydeb Mondal gets four day’s CBI custody and seven day’s CBI custody for the rest of the three. They have been taken to Nizam Palace in Kolkata for further interrogations. All these accused have been produced before the CBI Special Court in Asansol today amidst tight security. Central paramilitary forces accompanied the accused to the court, Advocate Sekhar Kundu, who has appeared in favour of the accused, claimed that all of them are ill and he had sought to trim the custody period.

“They have been arrested on charges of not cooperating with the CBI and the central agency has sought information in the multi crore coal scam case. However neither of them were involved in the case which CBI claims and

Gurupada Mondal, one of the accused in fact has been behind the bars for more than one year during 2018-2019. We will counter all the claims in court,” said Kundu.

The CBI has registered a case in November 2020, a few months before the West Bengal Assembly elections for coal theft in ECL coal bearing area during 2015 to 2020.The first arrests came yesterday after the CBI had arrested these four accused at Kolkata. All of the accused have been arrested on several cases of coal theft during the Left Front and Trinamul Congress

regime.

The Kolkata STF has arrested Joydeb Mondal from Kolkata after the TMC government came into power. These four accused were known to be close associates of Rajesh, alias Raju Jha, of Bidhan Nagore in Durgapur, who had joined the BJP barely a few months before the assembly polls.

He was arrested by Bankura Police and the CID earlier this year on coal theft charges. Krishna Murari Kayal and Manish Jha, BJP candidate of Raniganj Assembly seat in 2016 was also arrested by STF with counterfeit currencies and ammunition in 2016 along with Raju Jha.