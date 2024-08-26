CBI completes polygraph test on RG Kar Medical College main accused

The polygraph test on the main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sanjay Roy, was conducted on Sunday at the Presidency Correction Home, where he is being held. Earlier on Saturday, the CBI, which is investigating the brutal crime on the directive of Calcutta High Court, conducted polygraph tests of six other people – former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, four doctors who allegedly had dinner with the victim the night of the crime, and one civic volunteer, at the CBI office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

As part of the investigation, the central investigative agency has interrogated several individuals. The CBI claimed that there are inconsistencies in many of their statements, and they are repeatedly changing their accounts. Therefore, a polygraph test is necessary to uncover the truth. On Friday, the CBI requested permission from the Sealdah court to conduct polygraph tests on a total of seven people, including the main accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer.

Under the court’s orders, the arrested civic volunteer is being held in the VIP ward of the Presidency Jail’s ‘Pahela Baish’. On Saturday, the CBI examined the arrangements for conducting the polygraph test in the jail. They discussed with the jail authorities the location of the test, the necessary equipment, and other related matters. On Sunday morning, the CBI returned to the Presidency Jail, and sources report that the polygraph test process began early in the morning. On 13 August, the CBI took over the investigation of the incident following an order from Calcutta High Court. After launching their investigation, they took Roy into their custody.

According to sources within the central investigative agency, Roy has repeatedly tried to mislead the CBI by providing different information at different times while in custody. Reports suggest that he has been giving conflicting information to the CBI about the reason for entering the hospital, the time of entry, and the reason for entering the hospital’s seminar hall. For this reason, the CBI was determined to conduct a polygraph test on him.