CBI cautions about fake letter in their name in social media

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday has cautioned the public about a fake letter that has been circulating on social media platforms regarding the probe into the rape and murder of a trainee at a Kolkata medical college.

The probe agency has said that a fake letter in the name Dr Akash Nag, claiming to be DIG, joint director, crime branch, Kolkata under the official banner “Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti-Corruption Branch, Kolkata” and addressed to Union home secretary is circulating in social media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of R G Kar Hospital.

The federal probe agency has clarified that the said letter is a fake one, and added that the general public and all stakeholders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications. The agency officials have said that investigation of the case is being handled by CBI headquarter, Delhi, and moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr Akash Nag.

Advertisement

The contents of the said letter are false and hence vehemently denied, the agency added.

“It is reiterated that CBI is conducting investigation of the case observing all standard procedures and with thorough professionalism,” the agency added.