CBI arrests Malda Medical College facility manager in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhijit Das, the facility manager (ward master) of Malda Medical College, on charges of financial corruption. On Tuesday afternoon, a three-member CBI team, including a sub-inspector, apprehended Das and took him to the English Bazar police station. With assistance from local police, the CBI later secured a transit remand from the Malda Court to take him to Kolkata for further investigation.

The arrest has sparked fresh controversy at Malda Medical College. According to Dr Prasenjit Bar, medical superintendent and vice principal, Mr Das had joined the college four months ago after being transferred from Alipurduar.

A CBI officer reportedly informed Dr Bar prior to the arrest, stating that Abhijit Das had failed to respond to multiple court summons issued in Kolkata. The officer also presented an arrest warrant issued by the court.

Sources reveal that Mr Das previously served as ward master at Baranagar Hospital in the Kamarhati Assembly constituency before his tenure in Alipurduar. This is not his first brush with the law; he was earlier arrested in Alipore, Kolkata, in connection with a financial corruption case involving large sums of money at various government hospitals and medical colleges. Although he was granted bail, the case remained pending, and repeated failure to appear in court led to his arrest.

Reacting to the development, Dr Prasenjit Kumar Bar clarified that the arrest is linked to an old case and not related to his tenure at Malda Medical College.