CBI arrests Lala’s four close aides in coal pilferage scam

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI summoned the four to appear before its officials at the agency’s office in Kolkata

SNS/PTI | Kolkata | September 28, 2021 1:17 pm

The CBI on Monday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the multicrore coal pilferage scam in West Bengal, sources in the probe agency said.

The four arrested were close aides of Anup Majhi, alias Lala, who is believed to be the key person behind the alleged pilferage of dry fuel from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) mines in Asansol in West Burdwan, they said.

The anti-corruption branch of the CBI summoned the four to appear before its officials at the agency’s office in Kolkata. They were nabbed following a brief interrogation. Earlier, the CBI arrested Vikash Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Binay Mishra, in connection with the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR in November last year against Lala, the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket, ECL general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai, ECL security chief Tanmay Das, Kunustoria area security inspector Dhananjay Rai and Kajor area security in-charge Debashish Mukherjee.

