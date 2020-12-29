Two police personnel were interrogated by the CBI in the cattle-smuggling case and issue a second notice to Ganesh Bagaria, a close aide to coal smuggling kingping Anup Maji alias Lala.

The CBI today quizzed two policemen in the rank of Assistant sub-Inspector and a constable of the state police for their alleged role in aiding and abetting cattle-smuggling in connivance with BSF and Customs officers near the Bangladesh border.

Meanwhile, the CBI which is also investigating the coal smuggling racket issued sent a summon notice for the second time to businessman Bagaria.

A CBI source claimed that Bagaria had in a mail addressed to the agency said that since he was undergoing treatment for his ailment in Dubai, he would not be able to visit CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata.

CBI sources claimed that the sleuths came across a slew of incriminating documents seized from his Bangur Avenue residence that revealed his alleged nexus with Lala.