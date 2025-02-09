Cattle smuggling case: ED attaches properties of Anubrata

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable properties valued at Rs 25.86 crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the cross-border cattle smuggling case, claimed the central investigating agency in an official press communiqué.

“The attached properties include 36 bank accounts, having a total credit balance of Rs 25.86 crore in the name of Anubrata Mondal, his family members, his associated firms and companies and benamidars,” the press statement stated.

Advertisement

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, Kolkata against Satish Kumar, the then commandant of BSF, Md. Enamul Haque, the main accused and others for illegal cattle smuggling into Bangladesh from India.

Advertisement

“ED investigation revealed that the proceeds of crime (POC), to the tune of Rs 48.06 crore were received by Anubrata Mondal for providing patronage to the cattle smuggling nexus in West Bengal. He was the district president TMC of Birbhum district at the time of commission of the offence and yielded enormous control over local administration of Birbhum and adjacent districts of West Bengal. Anubrata Mondal through his bodyguard Sehgal Hossain, was in constant touch with the kingpin of the case Md. Enamul Haque.

ED investigation revealed that the cash received by Anubrata Mondal from Md. Enamul Haque for providing patronage was laundered by depositing it in various bank accounts of his family members, associated entities, benamidars and local businessmen of Birbhum, who thereafter returned the same through banking channels,” the statement further added.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier arrested Anubrata Mondal on 17 November, 2022 in the case from Asansol Special Correctional Home and he was granted bail by Special Court, Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi on 20 September, 2024, which is a gap of 22 months.