Cashing on demand, pvt operator runs bus service to Prayagraj

A city-based private bus operator started super luxury Volvo services between Kolkata and Prayagraj everyday till 26 February when the Maha Kumbh Mela ends.

Every evening three high-end Volvos 9,600 seating-sleeper leave for Prayagraj from Esplanade bus stand at three different times – 5 p.m, 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. It takes 16 hours to reach Prayagraj through Asansol, Dhanbad and Varanasi.

The return journey services from Prayagraj are available 4 p.m, 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m, the next day.

“Considering the demands of hundreds of devotees seeking to have a holy dip at Mahakumbh, we decided to launch a double-decker super luxury Volvo with seating and sleeping berths between Kolkata and Prayagraj till 26 February. We have already started the services from Esplanade bus stand from Thursday,” Arun Ghosh, managing director of the Shyamoli Paribahan Pvt Ltd, told The Statesman on Friday.

Each trip will take 16 hours.

“We are getting overwhelming demands from pilgrims desperately looking for tickets for Mahakumbh Mela since the service was launched yesterday. There is no government bus service from the city for Prayagraj so far,” he added.

The minimum fare for a single trip is around Rs 1,500 for each passenger.