Calcutta HC allows rusticated Visva-Bharati students to rejoin classes

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court today gave an interim stay on the three-year rustication order of three students of VisvaBharati and allowed them to resume classes from tomorrow.

The court directed the students to withdraw all agitation and stay-in demonstrations. The order ending the stalemate in Visva-Bharati described the rustication as “harsh, excessive and disproportionate”.

During the hearing of the matter, Justice Mantha referring to the conduct of vice-chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty observed, “The vice-chancellor cannot consider himself above the law or else the court will deal with him accordingly.” The students need to stay away from politics, it was observed.

The case will come up for hearing on next Wednesday. In another interim order on 3 September, the high court had said no demonstration would be held within 50 metres of any portion or part of the institution. It had directed the police to forthwith remove all demonstrations, banners, barricades and obstruction outside the official residence of vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, agitating students withdrew their relay fast following the Calcutta HC order. One of the three rusticated students, Somnath Sow, said, “We are happy, but our movement against the undemocratic and anti-liberal activities of the V-C will continue in other forms.”

“Our career is saved, thanks to the judiciary,” he added. Office-bearer of VisvaBharati University Faculty Association Sudipto Bhattacharya, who was also participating in the relay fast, over 60 metres away from the VC’s official residence, broke his fast along with a student of the music department.

The three students-two from the economics department and another from the music department were expelled on 23 August for “disorderly conduct” during a protest meeting inside the campus on 9 January.