# Bengal

Buyer & seller meet on garments

More than 1,000 national and international brands are featuring in this buyer & seller meet and B2B Expo, showcasing a wide selection of readymade garments for kids, men, and women, and it is projected to generate commercial dealings valued around Rs 1200-1500 crore in the wholesale market.

SNS | Kolkata | July 8, 2025 7:24 am

58th Garment Fair and B2B Expo

The West Bengal garment industry comes alive with the 58th Garment Fair and B2B Expo being held over three days from 7-9 July. The event, organised by the West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association (WBGMDA), which has been a pivotal part of the industry for 60 years, is expected to create significant business prospects.

More than 1,000 national and international brands are featuring in this buyer & seller meet and B2B Expo, showcasing a wide selection of readymade garments for kids, men, and women, and it is projected to generate commercial dealings valued around Rs 1200-1500 crore in the wholesale market.

State government representatives and leading businessmen and prominent corporate houses attended the event. The event was inaugurated by Sujit Bose, minister of state for fire. Hari Kishan Rathi, president of WBGMDA and other members of the association were also present.

