Businessman injured after shooting in Bongaon, Belghoria

The shooting incidents in Belghoria and Bongaon have caused a great deal of sensation. In Bongaon, a businessman was critically injured in the shooting.

Residents of Belghoria protested today after shots were fired in the crowded area of Belgharia yesterday early evening by miscreants. The incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday night in the bustling Feeder Road market area.

According to local sources, two miscreants arrived on a bike and carried out the incident, spreading panic throughout the area. Locals reported that the incident occurred in the busy area near the CPM’s Ariadaha-Dakshineswar Area Committee party office, at the junction of Ariadaha Quarter Bazaar and Ramakrishna Pally on Belgharia’s Feeder Road.

Advertisement

Around 8 pm, residents saw two young men on a bike entering the lane adjacent to the party office in Ramakrishna Pally. A group of locals chased after them, shouting “thief, thief.” Within minutes, the locals managed to catch one of the men. At that moment, he pulled out a gun and fired. The first shot was fired near the CPM party office’s martyr’s memorial. After that, the miscreant escaped toward Feeder Road Quarter Bazaar and fired another shot on the road. Then, both of them got on the bike and fled. The firing in such a crowded area in the early evening has created fear among the locals. It is known that the two miscreants had come to the area with the intention of robbery.

Later, when they attempted to flee after committing the robbery, the locals apprehended them. To escape from the locals, the miscreants fired consecutive shots. Upon receiving the news, the police from Belgharia and Dakshineswar stations reached the spot and are speaking with locals to gather information. An investigation has begun to identify those involved in the incident. Gunshots were fired in Bongaon early in the morning. A businessman was injured in the incident that took place on Monday morning in Kalupur, Bongaon. The police have started an investigation.

According to local sources, the shooting occurred at a fish pond in Kalupur, Bongaon, on Monday morning. A businessman named Asit Adhikari, a resident of Boxipalli area in Bongaon, was injured by a bullet that hit his back. He was first admitted to Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Kolkata. Eyewitnesses report that Asit was returning from the fish pond in Kalupur on Monday morning when an assailant on a motorcycle fired at him. The businessman collapsed after being hit. Locals claim that two rounds of gunshots were fired, one of which struck the businessman’s back. He was immediately taken to Bongaon hospital in critical condition and later moved to a hospital in Kolkata as his condition worsened.