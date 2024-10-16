Burglars loot 3 flats in Durgapur

Three flats in a multistoried residential building were looted by a gang of three, close to Durgapur town after the midnight hours today.

Besides, another gang broke into a jewellery outlet at Jhanjra mine area in Laudoha PS area and looted valuables. Rahul Chowdhury, the jeweler, said, “The miscreants broke a portion of a sidewall of my shop and looted jewellery worth Rs 50,000.” The police have begun a probe. At Balijuri village in the neighbourhood, a house also was robbed by the burglars on the evening of Ashtami.

At Bamunara in Kanksa PS area, close to the town, the burglars burgled three flats in the second, sixth and seventh floors of a multistory residential building. The CCTV grabs revealed that the burglars had intruded the complex at 2.30 am today and after a looting spree, left at 3.45 am. The owners of the robbed flats – Subhendu Podder, Sujoy Kundu and Anik Roy said that they had left for their respective native places for Bijoya.

On Panchami evening, four houses were robbed similarly in Sagarbhanga and Andal in Durgapur town. The police failed to get any breakthrough in either of the theft incidents as yet.