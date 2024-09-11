Burdwan police bring Bharosa app to register complaints

To help registering complaints the East Burdwan residents may not need to visit any police station anymore. Instead, the victims would require just to click ‘Bharosa’, an android app.

Bharosa, as the SP, East Burdwan, Amandeep Singh explained, “Is designed with an user-friendly interface and easy to handle it at the time of need. We urge people to download this in the play-store on their phones to look forward towards a hassle-free registration of complaints.”

The app, as the SP claimed, “Would facilitate the locals, including the elderly and the women, to put their complaints and grievances very easily. They won’t require to travel to the PS and this will reduce their time and travelling expenses, too.” A group of senior police officers including the SP himself would be monitoring the complaints loaded in the app daily. The complainant, as the officials said, would be able to review the status of his complaint, too.

The app, however, registered its first complaint lodged by one Sumit Kumar of Burdwan, who registered his grievance against the alleged harassment caused by the traffic police in Burdwan town.

The police on Saturday kicked off special self-defense training for the women, which is based on Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defense system. “So far, 130 women have joined the bi-weekly training,” a senior official said.