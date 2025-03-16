Burdwan observed Holi a day after

Following the 300-year-old tradition of the Burdwan Raj, the district town of Burdwan, unlike other places, observed Holi today, a day after the traditional Holi observed in the rest of India.

“The tradition is rooted in the practice of the Burdwan Raj where the deities of Laxminarayan Jiu only are smeared with colours on the day of traditional Holi and the actual celebrations are held the next day,” narrated Sarbojit Josh, regional historian.

Sangam Rai Kapoor, a Punjabi Khatri from Kotli in Lahore, is considered the founder of the Burdwan Raj family. In 1689, Raja Krishnaram Roy of the family obtained a farman (royal decree) from emperor Aurangzeb, making him a zamindar of Burdwan.

