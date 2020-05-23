Burdwan (East) which doesn’t figure among the seven heavily affected Amphan-hit Bengal districts, today revised its damage estimate to around Rs 314 crores.

Yesterday, Burdwan (East) – a major agricultural district in the state had estimated crop damage of about Rs 299 crore during Amphan.

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee pitched for greater Central assistance to help restoring the life and livelihood of the cyclone-hit populace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed during the review meeting at Basirhat today, that the Centre would continue to stand with the state in these testing period and would provide immediate advance assurance worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The CM had declared a separate Rs 1,000 Cr fund for disaster-hit areas.

State animal resources minister, Swapan Debnath, today held a meeting with the district officials and the Burdwan (East) Zilla Parishad officials where he warned them not to prepare any damage report bypassing the opinion of public representatives.

He said: “I have asked the MLAs to prepare individual damage report and submit to their respective Panchayat Samiti’s and the same report will be transferred to the state by the district magistrate.” Later, he said: “Centre’s assistance worth Rs 1,000 Cr won’t help much as the damage in coastal districts were much more than that of Burdwan (East).” The district estimated crop damage of worth Rs 299 Cr; the value of destruction and damage to the dwelling houses and livestock worth Rs 15 crore.