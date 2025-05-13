Buddhist monks praise ceasefire decision

Buddhist monks across West Bengal have welcomed the Indian government’s recent decision to pursue ceasefire and have called for a permanent end to hostilities with neighbouring Pakistan.

Marking the 2569th International Vesak Day on Sunday, dozens of monks gathered at a peace rally organised by the Siddhartha United Social Welfare Mission at Mayo Road in Kolkata. The event featured interfaith prayers and a seminar on global peace, drawing Buddhist monks from various countries.

“War or violence is never a solution to any problem,” said Dr Buddhapriya Mahathero, president of the West Bengal Buddha Jayanti Celebration Committee. “Gautama Buddha preached peace and dialogue, and we urge all governments, including India’s, to resolve conflicts through discussion and mutual understanding.”

The monks prayed for an end to global conflicts and urged political leaders to embrace Buddha’s message of non-violence. They also praised New Delhi’s efforts in tackling terrorism, calling them “highly commendable.” “Peace is the only path forward for humanity,” said another monk attending the event. “In a world torn by war and suffering, only compassion and dialogue can heal divisions.” The appeal comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region, though both New Delhi and Islamabad have recently taken tentative steps toward de-escalation. The Buddhist community hopes that the spirit of Buddha Jayanti will inspire lasting peace in South Asia and beyond.