BSF’s new strategy for Bangladeshi infiltrators

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals and handed them over to the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).

Acting on a tip-off, the 93 Battalion of the BSF prevented the two from entering the Indian side in Jalpaiguri district around 5 am today. The individuals have been identified as Khusho Sen (22) and Nirmal Sen (17), both residents of Thakurgaon in Bangladesh.

In response to the significant political unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF stationed along the Indo-Bangladesh border has adopted a new approach to managing the influx of infiltrators. This marks a departure from the previous protocol, where such individuals were handed over to the Indian police for legal processing.

Advertisement

The BSF’s North Bengal Frontier has already handed over a group of Bangladeshi nationals to the BGB in recent days under this new system.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops from the Mahadev Border Outpost (BOP) of the 15 Battalion, under the Siliguri Sector of the North Bengal Frontier, successfully apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals on August 28 and handed them over to the BGB the next day.

On the night of 25 August, BSF troops successfully thwarted multiple infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals at three different locations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The first incident occurred at the Nargaon Border Outpost in North Dinajpur, where BSF personnel intercepted a group of 12 to 13 Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory. When challenged by the alert BSF troops, the intruders were forced to retreat back to the Bangladeshi side.

A second infiltration attempt was foiled at Qualigarh BOP in North Dinajpur, where five Bangladeshis were spotted trying to cross the border. The quick response by BSF personnel compelled the infiltrators to abandon their efforts and flee back into Bangladesh.

The third incident took place at Chakgopal, along the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur. Here, BSF troops observed and challenged three more Bangladeshi nationals attempting to breach the border. Their timely intervention prevented the intruders from entering Indian territory, forcing them to retreat.

This strategic shift is seen as a measure to alleviate the burden on Indian authorities, who previously had to take responsibility for these individuals, often leading to prolonged legal battles and the provision of food and shelter in correctional homes, sources said.

A BSF official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained the rationale behind this change: “Why should we bear the responsibility for these infiltrators once they are handed over to the West Bengal Police? The previous system only prolonged their stay in India, often leading to extended periods in correctional homes as legal proceedings dragged on.”