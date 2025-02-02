BSF stops illegal construction on Bangladesh side

The Border Security Force (BSF) today halted unauthorised construction within 150 yards of the zero line on the Bangladesh side of the Indo-Bangladesh border. A BSF Kishanganj sector patrol team spotted Bangladeshi nationals carrying out fortification work along the embankment of the Kulik River within the restricted zone.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of BOP Govindpur, which is controlled by the 42 Battalion of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB). The construction was being carried out at night and was immediately noticed by BSF patrol units. Reacting swiftly, the BSF lodged a strong protest with BGB authorities during a flag meeting, leading to an immediate halt of the work.

Advertisement

BGB officials assured that no such construction would take place in the future. As per the Joint IndiaBangladesh Guidelines, defence-related construction is strictly prohibited within 150 yards of the International Boundary. However, BGB proceeded with the work despite these guidelines, the BSF stated in a press release. A senior BSF official reaffirmed the force’s commitment to maintaining strict vigilance along the IndiaBangladesh border to prevent such violations.

Advertisement