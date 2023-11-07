BSF organizes CAP to promote sense of national security among border villagers

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been organising Civic Action Programme on regular basis to take Indian villagers into confidence at a time when a section of people are allegedly in league with Bangladeshi smugglers for committing border crime. According to BSF sources, a group of Bangladeshi smugglers are always coordinating with a group of Indian people, who are involved in smuggling from India to neighbouring country.

The BSF has identified the group of Indian as antinational. Records show that the alert troops, deployed on Indo Bangladesh border, has apprehended more Indian people as suspected smugglers than Bangladeshi one in last few months. To identify those Indian people involved in smuggling the BSF personnel are keeping in touch with common villagers through various community development programmes.

The 06 Battalion BSF a free medical camp under Civic Action Programme at Madhya Fulkadabari Helipad ground near Panch Mile near Teenbigha in Coochbehar district yesterday. Khanindra Choudhary, Commandant of 06 Battalion BSF inaugurated the free medical camp under civic action programme.

Dr Ashok Kumar, DC (SMO) of the BSF alongwith his team, Dr Tapas Kumar Das, Superintendent of SDH Hospital Mekhliganj along with his team, panchayat members, BSF officials and villagers of the surrounding villages of BOP Teenbigha were also present during the medical camp. Doctors checked up more than 400 border residing villagers and free medicines were distributed among needy people.

Wheelchairs were also distributed among the needy border populace. Sentinels of Border Security Force apart from protecting 24 hours IndoBangladesh border are also organizing such type of camp under civic action program for the border population to promote sense of security among them, a senior BSF officer said.