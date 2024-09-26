BSF jawan abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants

When the Border Security Force (BSF) implemented a strict “zero firing” policy during patrolling along the Indo-Bangladesh border, a troubling incident occurred yesterday, where a group of Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly abducted an Indian jawan.

The BSF lodged a strong protest with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), denouncing the illegal crossing by Bangladeshi miscreants and the abduction of one of its personnel. According to a senior BSF official, the incident took place near the Biral border in Dinajpur, India, where a BSF jawan was abducted during a routine patrol. The miscreants, a group of 15 to 20 individuals, crossed into the Indian territory, forcibly took the BSF personnel into Bangladesh, and handed him over to the BGB.

In response to this alarming breach of border security, inspector general Sooryakant Sharma of BSF North Bengal immediately contacted the region commander of BGB’s North West Region, demanding the safe and swift return of the abducted jawan.

Following high-level talks between the sector commanders of both forces, the BSF jawan was returned to Indian custody by the BGB.

The BSF strongly condemned the incident, characterising it as an act of aggression, and formally protested against the actions of the Bangladeshi miscreants.

Emphasising its adherence to the “Zero Firing” policy, the BSF called for closer cooperation with the BGB to ensure the safety and security of both sides along the international border.

Meanwhile, the BSF has uncovered a new cross-border smuggling operation involving Indian nationals working in collaboration with Bangladeshis. The operation involves Indian touts collecting blood samples from Bangladeshi nationals, conducting medical tests in Indian pathology centers, and then sending the reports back to Bangladesh.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF apprehended five Indian nationals yesterday from the Teenbigha Corridor area in Cooch Behar district. During interrogation, it was revealed that the group was involved in the illegal transport of blood samples across the border for testing. The individuals have been identified as Ali Hossain, Depen Debnath, Shahajahan Hossain, Partha Debnath, and Swapan Basak, all residents of Kuchlibari in Cooch Behar.