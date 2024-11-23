BSF intercepts Bangladeshi woman crossing border

Amid rising tensions in Bangladesh, reports suggest that some individuals are attempting to cross the India-Bangladesh border illegally, seeking to settle in India. This came to light when the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi woman and her two-year-old daughter in North Dinajpur district early this morning.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel intercepted the woman and her child while they were attempting to cross the international border. Upon searching her belongings, BSF lady constables recovered 10,000 Bangladeshi Taka.

A senior BSF official revealed that during interrogation, the woman disclosed her intention to settle in India, citing the current unrest in Bangladesh as the reason behind her attempt.

The apprehended woman and her child were taken to a nearby BSF camp, where lady constables ensured they were looked after with care. Subsequently, the BSF arranged a flag meeting with their Bangladeshi counterparts, the 42 Battalion of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). During the meeting, the woman, her daughter, and their belongings were handed over to BGB officials.

The Indo-Bangladesh border, which spans over 4,000 kilometres, is one of the most porous international borders in the world. While both nations have enhanced border management in recent years, socio-political instability and economic challenges in Bangladesh often lead to attempts at illegal crossings.

The BSF has consistently intensified its vigilance, especially in districts from North Dinajpur to Cooch Behar, which are prone to such incidents. Regular flag meetings between BSF and BGB aim to ensure cooperation in addressing border-related issues.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by both nations in managing migration and ensuring border security amid regional instability.