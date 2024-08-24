BSF foils gold smuggling bid

Meanwhile, the BSF foiled a gold smuggling attempt and arrested a farmer with 1.2 kg of gold worth Rs 86,00,471 at the India-Bangladesh border.

It has been reported that the vigilant personnel of the 32nd Battalion’s Border Outpost Char Murasi, under the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, successfully intercepted a gold smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad district. A farmer was arrested with nine pieces of gold of various shapes, hidden in his lungi, as he tried to smuggle them from Bangladesh into India. The seized gold weighs 1.2 kg and is valued at approximately Rs 86,00,471. It is known that a farmer from Char Rajnagar village, near the BOP Char Murasi area in Bangladesh, entered India through entry point 01 for farming purposes. Upon his return from the field, the BSF personnel noticed his suspicious movements and approached him for checking.

Sensing danger, he attempted to flee but was caught by the personnel. During a thorough search, a packet wrapped in plastic tape was found hidden in his lungi. Another packet, similarly wrapped in plastic tape, was recovered after a search of the area surrounding the farmer’s field. When both packets were opened, they were found to contain nine pieces of gold in various shapes. The gold and the farmer were then taken to the border post for further proceedings. The arrested farmer, identified as Sonu Mondal, a resident of Char Rajnagar in Murshidabad district, revealed that an unknown Bangladeshi smuggler had given him the gold to hand over to another smuggler in India, in exchange for Rs 2,000. The seized gold pieces have been handed over to the customs department in Berhampore for further action.

