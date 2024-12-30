BSF arrests smuggler with 8.5 kg silver ornaments along Indo-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) claims to have arrested a cross-border smuggler in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday with silver ornaments weighing 8.5 kg. He was planning to smuggle the ornaments, valued at nearly Rs 6,17,004, to Bangladesh.

“Troops of the 143 Battalion BSF, posted at Tarali-1 Border Outpost, were carrying out checks at the Hakimpur checkpoint when they came across a motorcyclist moving towards the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The jawans stopped the man and carried out a thorough search. The ornaments were found inside the air filter and tail light cavities of the motorcycle,” said N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

The man, along with the motorcycle, was taken to the Tarali-1 BOP, where he was interrogated. He claimed to be a resident of the Swarupdaha village in the Swarup Nagar police station area of North 24-Parganas.

“He also claimed that an unknown person from Bithari Bazaar had given him the motorcycle and informed him of the silver ornaments inside. He was supposed to cross the BSF domination line through the Hakimpur checkpoint and hand over the vehicle, along with the silver, to another person close to the IBB. For this, he was to receive Rs 1,300. We have handed him over, along with the seized silver and motorcycle, to the customs department in Tentulia,” Pandey added.

The DIG praised the efforts of the BSF jawans. “Due to their alertness, criminals are being apprehended along the IBB on a regular basis and seizures are being made. The BSF will not allow smuggling or any other crimes along the border. Those involved in such activities will get into trouble unless they mend their ways,” he said.

Another senior BSF official said that while gold is smuggled from Bangladesh to India, silver – particularly ornaments – is illegally sent from India to the neighbouring country. There is high demand for Indian-made silver ornaments in Bangladesh, and smugglers take advantage, he said.