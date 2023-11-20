BSF apprehended seven Indians, one Bangladeshi on Saturday

Although the Border Security Force (BSF) is trying hand to check anti national activities and reduce their number, Indian villagers are still engaged in crime along IndoBangladesh border.

Troops of the North Bengal Frontier BSF, deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border, apprehended seven Indian and one Bangladeshi since yesterday. Acting on a tip off, troops of Border Outpost Elendry of 91 Battalion BSF, under Raiganj Sector of North Bengal Frontier deployed on Indo-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur district apprehended three Indians ~ Shankar Roy (26), Mujahar Ali (34) and Imran Hauque (24) ~ from the general area of Chakrashail village (approximately 800 metres from the BOP Elendry while the trio were moving suspiciously on a bike.

On search, the BSF recovered 193 bottles of R C Cuff DX Syrup from the cavity of the bike which were hidden clandestinely for smuggling purposes. In another incident, on the same day, acting on a tip off, troops of BOP Arjun of 06 Battalion BSF under Jalpaiguri Sector deployed on the border in Coochbehar district apprehended one Bangladeshi, Sujit Chandra Das, resident of Chittagong in Bangladesh, while he was moving suspiciously on a bike in the general area of BOP Arjun.

Meanwhile, the Indian bike driver managed to flee. However, the mobile of the fleed bike driver was left with the apprehended Bangladeshi. After on the spot questioning of Surjit Chandra Das and with the help of the mobile of the bike driver, BSF party apprehended an Indian tout identified as Saikat (19), son of Biraj Das, resident of Takimari Millanpally village in Jalpaiguri with his two associates Sushanta Das (23) and Babu Das (27) along with a car from the general area of Changrabandha.

The apprehended Indian tout and his associates came to the general area of Changrabandha to receive the apprehended Bangladeshi Sujit Chandra Das. Das came to India to earn his livelihood, BSF authorities said.

The BSF personnel seized one car, one bike, four Mobile and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2250. In another separate incident, on Saturday at about 2230 hours, troops of BOP Bhimpur of 61 Battalion BSF under Raiganj Sector apprehended an Indian identified as Tapas Pal (26) resident of Hilli in South Dinajpur district and seized 50 bottles of Fairdyl from him.

Troops of the North Bengal Frontier BSF carried out anti-smuggling drive in their respective border areas, from 14 to 19 November 2023 and seized 18 cattle, 919 bottles of Phensedyl group of syrup, and other contraband items from different border areas, a senior BSF official said