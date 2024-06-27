BRO connects N Sikkim with Dzongu with Bailey bridge

The BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is currently focused on improving connectivity to the North Sikkim and Dzongu area, and has successfully erected a Bailey bridge with the assistance of army engineers, an official said today.

Relentless rainfall since 12 June has resulted in chaos in North Sikkim. The unusually heavy downpours have caused several roads, including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang and Rangrang-Toong, to suffer from multiple landslides and damages, cutting off access to North Sikkim. The situation worsened when a recently built suspension bridge in Sanklang collapsed, as it was the only route connecting North Sikkim and the Dzongu region.

From the very beginning, Project Swastik of BRO acted as the primary responder and immediately began restoration efforts by deploying a large workforce and heavy equipment to clear the slides. Despite facing challenges such as heavy rainfall and harsh weather conditions, BRO was able to successfully restore connectivity on the Mangang-Chungthang road by clearing Rafangkhola and Lanthakhola.

This enabled heavy vehicles to travel up to Naga. Currently, efforts are being made on an urgent basis to restore connectivity between Naga and Chungthang in order to re-establish access to North Sikkim through this main route, said PRO from the defence ministry.