Braille display stand for visually-impaired at puja pandals

Puja committees, who are making an endeavor to make their pandals friendly for senior citizens and the disabled will be awarded. Around 250 Durga Puja committees would be participating for the awards.

An education & cultural centre for the blind & other differently-abled non government NIP, in collaboration with Forum for Durgotsab, Saini International School, Rotary Club’s of District 3291 have come up with the awards for puja committees.

They have also launched a Braille display stand for the visually-impaired for three puja pandals.

Ashif Shah, past president of Rotary Club of Ballygunge said, “As we embark on this festive season, it’s essential to remember that true celebration is about inclusivity. The Braille display stand represents our commitment to ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of Durga Puja. Together, we can create an environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, feels valued and celebrated.”