Boy dragged into river by crocodile

A crocodile dragged away a minor boy from the banks of a river near his home. The incident occurred in Gobardhanpur, Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas.

Despite searching the river all night, there is still no trace of the boy. The family is devastated and in tears.

Manik Bhakta, a 14-year-old resident of Gobardhanpur Coastal police station area, under the G-Plot gram panchayat of Patharpratima block, was fishing in the river, adjacent to the Dhanche forest area near his house. He had no idea about the danger lurking. A large crocodile was lying in wait in the river. Eyewitnesses reported that before anyone could understand what was happening, the crocodile bit the boy around the waist and dragged him into the depths of the river. There was a struggle between the boy and the crocodile for about five minutes. Although the crocodile was later seen, there has been no trace of the boy.

Upon hearing the news, the missing boy’s father, Hukum Bhakta, along with other family members, rushed to the scene. The Gobardhanpur Coastal police station, along with the forest department, conducted a search in the river. Under the supervision of panchayat president Sheikh Noor Islam, a trawler was used for the search. The incident has caused widespread concern in the area.

Police and the forest department have advised fishermen not to enter the river. Kabir Hossain, the forest officer of the Ramganga Range, stated, “As soon as we received the news from the villagers, the forest department started the search for the missing boy. However, he has not yet been found. The search is on.”