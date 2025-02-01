Border tensions escalate as BSF blocks illegal construction by Bangladeshis

Tension along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar is on the rise as both Indian villagers and Bangladeshi nationals engage in construction activities near the zero line. In recent weeks, Indian villagers, under the watch of the Border Security Force (BSF), have started erecting single-line fencing to protect their crops, particularly tobacco, near the Tin Bigha Corridor in Mekhliganj.

These efforts have led to direct confrontations with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB), which has attempted to halt the fencing.

Meanwhile, the BSF has reported a surge in illegal construction by Bangladeshi citizens and BGB personnel within 150 yards of the international border, a restricted zone, protected by bilateral agreements. The BSF issued a statement today, asserting that it had successfully prevented multiple unauthorised construction attempts in recent days.

On Friday, the BGB attempted to construct a sentry post bunker within 150 yards of the international border at Dahgram Angarpota. Following a strong objection from the BSF, the BGB was forced to halt construction.

Another instance of unauthorised construction was detected in Phulkadabari, Mekhliganj, where Bangladeshi nationals were attempting to build a house within the restricted zone. The BSF’s intervention led to the BGB stopping the construction.

Last week, Bangladeshi nationals tried to build two illegal houses within 150 yards of the border in the Jhikabari area of Kuchlibari, Cooch Behar. Again, the BSF raised a strong objection, prompting the BGB to intervene and halt the work.

The BSF has expressed concerns over the increasing number of illegal constructions on the Bangladesh side of the border. While Indian villagers are taking measures to safeguard their farmland by erecting fences, their efforts have been met with resistance from the BGB, leading to heated altercations.

On the other side, the BSF continues to maintain strict surveillance to prevent unauthorised structures and smuggling operations along the border. The force has reiterated that while Bangladeshis persist in their attempts to establish illegal structures, the BSF remains vigilant and will take decisive action to uphold border security and compliance with international regulations.

As tensions simmer, the situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border remains volatile, with both sides closely monitoring developments in the region.