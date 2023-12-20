Bookworms to usher in New Year enhancing word power

A group of people, under the banner Amra Boipremi (we are book lovers) will welcome 2024 by reading books. This is probably for the first time that such a public initiative has been taken. The function, titled Boi Baran, will be held on 31 December and will end on 1 January, 2024.

Those present will be given books of their choice in any language or they can bring books. It will be held at Madanmohantala near Behala Chowrasta. Pintu Pohan, convener of the programme said the programme will be organized to create awareness among the young generation to read books. Mr Pohan said, “Our slogan is ‘start your day by reading the newspaper in the morning and end your day by reading books at night’.”

He said because of poor reading habits, many periodicals have ceased to exist while the number of newspaper readers is actually falling. “This is the picture across India. One after another the libraries are getting closed. There is a sharp fall in the number of readers in the libraries that are still functioning.” Jhamapukur library, an important library in north Kolkata has ceased to exist due to the want of readers.

The number of regular readers has gone down heavily in Bangiya Sahitya Parishad and Bagbazar Reading Library. The state library department has taken a slew of measures to develop the reading habits among the youths. In some colleges in Kolkata the students who use the library frequently are rewarded. Mr Pohan said a three-day “boi pujo” from 20-22 October was held at the same venue. “It was a different kind of puja where no hymns were chanted or flowers used.

People sat for 72 hours and read books,” he said, adding, “During the three day function no seminar or workshop was held or there was no book stall. Lakhs of people visit the book fairs held in different parts of the country where books are being sold. However, they have failed miserably to develop the reading habit of people, particularly the youngsters.” He urged book lovers to come and join the programme to welcome 2024.