Book on world heritage sites in India

A book titled Bharater Bishwa Oitihyasthal – Ananya Sanskriti, Ananya Prakriti’ about World Heritage Sites within India, was launched at the Paschimbanga Bangla Academy in Kolkata recently. The event featured discussions on India’s recognised World Heritage Sites and the launch of the book authored by Dr Sutapa Joti and Sudipto Bhattacharya.

The program was moderated by Soma Das Bose, public relations officer, South Eastern Railway. The chief guests; Dr Rajendra Yadav, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Kolkata Circle; included Dr Sanghamitra Basu, former professor at IIT Kharagpur Ananya Bhattacharya, ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites); and GM Kapoor, INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Kolkata Chapter.

Advertisement

Advertisement