Body of chair factory worker found

Mystery shrouded over the death of a worker at a factory in Bankra, Howrah, whose mutilated body was recovered from a chair factory this morning.

The body bore several marks of wounds raising suspicion of his being murdered.

The deceased had been identified as Jarshis Ansari (30), who hailed from Jharkhand and had joined work barely 10 days ago in the chair manufacturing unit Mandolpara, Bankra. Howrah city police have detained one in this connection.

The incident came to notice after a local spotted the blood-splattered body allegedly after receiving a phone call.

He found the body in a pool of blood, claimed an officer of the Howrah City police commissionerate. There were several wound marks by a sharp weapon.

The body had been sent for post-mortem. One associate of his also sustained serious injuries, who had been sent to Howrah General Hospital for treatment.

The Bankra police station and detective department of Howrah city police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police are scanning the CCTV cameras thoroughly to identify the alleged assailants.