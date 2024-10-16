Bodies of drowning victims recovered

The jawans of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) have recovered two bodies of youths, who were drowned in Sitalpur Ghat in the Damodar, under Kulti police station.

Krishna Yadav (24) and Rohan Kumar (18), relatives had gone for bathing during the Durga Puja festival at the Damodar and were drowned in the strong current. None of them knew swimming.

Though civil defense and NDRF were called by Kulti police for rescue operation, they were not traced despite searching by the jawans.

The two bodies were found stuck in the sand bank of river Damodar near Manikeswari, under Hirapur police station.

Hirapur police informed NDRF and they have recovered the bodies and sent them to Asansol District Hospital for post-mortem.