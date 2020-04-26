Amids the lockdown, blood donation camps have badly been affected. The scarcity of blood have hit the thalassemia affected children, so a social organisation came forward to the rescue of thalassemia-affected children who need frequent blood transfusion.

A social organization jointly with life care blood bank today conducted a blood donation camp at Janai. Maintaining social distancing, blood was donated by forty donors for the thalassemia – affected children who are in urgent need of blood transfusion.

The Serampore MP Mr. Kalyan Banerjee thanked the donors for coming to the rescue for thalassemia-affected children, Mr. Subir Mukherjee the zela parishad Purto Karmadhyka was also present on the occasion.