BJP workers protest district president’s appointment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers from Mathurapur district protested in front of the party office in Salt Lake, sitting in siege for more than two hours due to the appointment of an independent panchayat candidate as the district president. The BJP workers also prevented party’s state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya from entering the office.

The incident unfolded in the Mathurapur district, where the BJP leadership, instead of reprimanding the candidate for challenging the party’s official candidate in the panchayat elections, chose to reward him with the position of district president.

This move has caused significant internal divisions within the state BJP leadership, leading to heated debates at the saffron brigade camp of the party. Party sources revealed that Nabendu Sundar Nasakar, a candidate from a rival party, was seen contesting against the BJP for the position of chairman in the local panchayat committee in Ramnagar Gazipur.

Advertisement

Interestingly, he was later appointed as the district president of the BJP in the Mathurapur district. This decision has created a wave of discontent among party workers, who view it as a betrayal of their trust. The controversy has ignited intense discussions within the party, focusing on why the BJP leadership chose to prioritize a candidate who had previously challenged the party’s stance.