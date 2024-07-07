BJP worker, family attacked at Sonarpur

A BJP worker, his wife and son were allegedly attacked in Sonarpur on early Saturday morning. It is alleged that they were assaulted with sharp weapons. Initially, all three were taken to MR Bangur Hospital, but later they were transferred to SSKM Hospital.

They are said to be in serious condition and undergoing treatment. The BJP has alleged that the incident was carried out by miscreants affiliated to Trinamul Congress. However, local Trinamul leaders have denied the allegations. The main accused, Archana Bhattacharya, was arrested by the police on Saturday morning, and the weapon used in the attack was also recovered. The incident took place in the Chowhati area of Sonarpur, where Govinda Adhikari, the BJP worker, resides.

According to local sources, Govinda was a polling agent for the BJP in the recent LS election. The miscreants allegedly attacked his house after 3 am on Saturday. Govinda, his wife Namita Adhikari and their son, Gaurav were attacked with a sharp weapon.

Advertisement

Govinda’s daughter was also at home but was not harmed. Local sources reported that Namita and Gaurav were seriously injured. The police have started investigating the incident and have detained neighbours Subhash Debnath and his son Sumit Debnath.

Initially, the police suspect this to be a family dispute. It is believed that there was an argument between the two families a few days ago over the killing of a dog, leading to increased bitterness. The attack on Saturday is thought to be linked to this dispute. The main accused, Archana, is known in the area as an animal lover. The police’s initial suspicion is that the attack was in retaliation for the harm done to the dog. Local BJP leader Debnath Chakraborty said, “A week before the elections, there was a dispute between the two houses over a dog, which even reached the police station. Govinda was our party’s polling agent during the election and the BJP was ahead in our ward. Those who attacked Govinda belong to Trinamul. During the dispute, they threatened, saying, ‘We are from Trinamul, we will take care of you.’ A few outsiders also came and issued threats.”

Dismissing the allegation, local Trinamul councilor Rajib Purohit said, “There was a dispute over the killing of a dog and Govinda Adhikari had filed a case against Subhash Debnath. Sonarpur police were looking into the matter. Early Saturday morning, I received a call that Govinda and his family were attacked with a chopper. But this has nothing to do with Trinamul. Our ward is peaceful, and there has never been any political trouble here. We all work together. This is a dispute between two families. The person detained by the police and the main accused is not involved in politics.”