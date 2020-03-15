The state BJP president Dilip Ghosh directed his party activists to extensively prepare themselves for thwarting any possible attempts of poll violence by the reigning Trinamul Congress during the upcoming civic body polls, it was learnt from sources.

“We are ready to combat the TMC sponsored violence in the municipal elections. The TMC won’t be allowed to repeat what it did during the last panchayat elections, where the cadres resorted to massive violence to win the polls uncontested. But this time, things are going to be different,” said Ghosh.

Addressing a BJP party workers’ meeting at Lalbagh municipal town in Murshidabad district, Ghosh, also a member of parliament (MP) from Kharagpur, threatened of revenge. He said that the BJP activists would retaliate if the TMC adopts the device of violence to rout its opposition.

Ghosh said that almost a hundred political activists from different parties including TMC had joined the BJP at Lalbagh. “People here are fed up with the TMC’s strategy of crimes like riot and arson. So, the political workers are joining our party, ”Ghosh added.

Ghosh believed that the defection to BJP implies that the party has gained ground in Murshidabad. He said “We are confident of very good results in the civic polls. We shall make our presence felt in every municipality of West Bengal.”

According to BJP leaders in Murshidabad district, the saffron outfit is equipped to form boards in two municipalities-Murshidabad and Jiaganj-Azimganj.