BJP wants phase-wise polls with CAPF personnel

The state BJP today demanded a phase-wise panchayat polls for adequate deployment of the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) in all booths.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that if the State Election Commission (SEC) wants to conduct free and fair elections, then all booths in Bengal’s panchayat polls must be covered with CAPF. He alleged that SEC commissioner Rajiva Sinha is following the chief minister’s orders.

“It is not enough to increase the number of central forces. The voting date should also be extended. The SEC, Rajiv Sinha, is following the CM’s instructions,” said Suvendu Adhikari. The LoP further said, “If voting is to be done in the presence of central forces as in 2013, all rural booths have to be under the control of central security forces. In such a scenario, there is no option but to extend the phases. The state had to pay the money in 2013. But this time the Union home ministry said they would provide the money. The problem lies with Rajiva Sinha. He is not willing to go beyond the will of Mamata Banerjee. There is no solution except to remove the commissioner or appoint a special observer to monitor him.”

He also tweeted today that the West Bengal police are violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by distributing scholarship forms among the civic police.